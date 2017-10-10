How to Protect your Children from Predators

On Wednesday November 15 at 7:00pm, the Deer Park UMC Speaker Series will present “How to Protect your Children from Predators.” Amanda Costley, Esq., Child Protection Specialist, will be leading an eye-opening and informative discussion on keeping your child safe from predators. Please join us to hear Amanda provide practical tips for every parent on how to talk to your kids at an age-appropriate level. Deer Park United Methodist Church is located at 2205 Sykesville Road, Westminster MD 21157, at the intersection of Rte. 32 & Deer Park Road. The event is open to the public and free child care will be available. For more information, contact David Bennett at speakerseries@dpumc.net or call the church office at 410-848-2313.

