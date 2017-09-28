Innocence Stolen: Protecting Our Children Online
28 September 2017 Community Calendar Events
Innocence Stolen:
Protecting Our Children Online
What: A multimedia presentation that provides communities with the necessary information to keep children safe on the internet. Topics include social networking, cyber bullying, sexting, and internet predators. The program provides prevention and intervention strategies and internet safety resources.
Offered to: The FVE Community
Where: Friendship Valley Elementary School (cafeteria/gym)
When: Monday, October 16, 2017
6:30 pm to 8:00 pm
Presented by: Vince DeVivo,
Community Outreach Specialist
United States Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland
RSVP: Wednesday, October 11, 2017, by emailing Kim Trojanowski, School Counselor, katroja@carrollk12.org
Simply state the number of participants attending.
FVE’s PTO has generously offered to provide snacks.
Thank you!!!