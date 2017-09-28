Innocence Stolen: Protecting Our Children Online

28 September 2017 Community Calendar Events

Innocence Stolen:

Protecting Our Children Online

What: A multimedia presentation that provides communities with the necessary information to keep children safe on the internet. Topics include social networking, cyber bullying, sexting, and internet predators. The program provides prevention and intervention strategies and internet safety resources.

Offered to: The FVE Community

Where: Friendship Valley Elementary School (cafeteria/gym)

When: Monday, October 16, 2017

6:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Presented by: Vince DeVivo,

Community Outreach Specialist

United States Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland

RSVP: Wednesday, October 11, 2017, by emailing Kim Trojanowski, School Counselor, katroja@carrollk12.org

Simply state the number of participants attending.

FVE’s PTO has generously offered to provide snacks.

Thank you!!!

Jeff Laird