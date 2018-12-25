July Carroll County Community Spotlight: Together We Own It

16 January 2019 Non-Profit Spotlight

This month’s non-profit spotlight is together we own it!

Together we own it serves children across the state of maryland; primarily in carroll and wicomico county. We strive to foster a sense of connection between youth and their community by connecting people and resources, mentoring, educational enrichment, and recreational empowerment. Our programs serve youth ages 0-18 and their families giving them confidence and the skills necessary to excel in school.​

If you want to learn more about them go to togetherweownit.org

Together We Own It was founded to serve the needs of one Maryland child. Her family was evicted from their home, she had failed the second grade, and she was bullied at school day in and day out by her peers. After one year enrolled in our programs this young girl gained confidence. She began to excel in school and her family received the support they needed as well.​

​Today, Together We Own It serves over 200 children across the state of Maryland.

December to Remember! The spirit of Christmas is alive and well this year as we were able to adopt over 325 children from across the state of Maryland. We are so thankful for all of you who volunteered in making this possible! Posted by Together We Own It on Tuesday, December 25, 2018

Jeff Laird