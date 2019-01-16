June Carroll County Community Spotlight: Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County

16 January 2019 Non-Profit Spotlight

This month’s non-profit spotlight is habitat for humanity!

If you want to learn more about them go to cchabitat.org

Our Vision

A world where everyone has a decent place to live.

Our Mission Statement

Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities and hope.

About Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County

Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County is part of a global, nonprofit housing organization operated on Christian principles that seeks to put God’s love into action by building homes, communities and hope. Habitat for Humanity has a strong history in Carroll County, MD. Habitat is the only nonprofit focused on the creation and preservation of affordable homes in Carroll County. Over the past 10 years, we have built and/or rehabilitated nine homes. To those nine families, including the 21 children in those households, we have made a profound impact on their current and future well-being.

Our Current Projects

In the summer of 2019, we will dedicate our 10th home and hand over the keys to our newest homeowners at 166 S. Court St. There is no prouder moment than when a family that has struggled and worked hard for years is finally able to realize the American Dream of Homeownership and all that it implies, including a much brighter future for their children.

We are also very much looking forward to the promise of self-sufficiency for our agency through the opening of our ReStore. Currently we are raising money and hope to open the doors in July 2020. Our store will benefit the community in many ways. We can save hundreds of tons of household and construction waste from our local landfill. We will provide buying opportunities for our low income population, and we will have the ability to utilize many eager volunteers. However, the biggest benefit will be the joy of increasing our capacity to build homes for low income families, who have no hope of home ownership except through the pathway created by Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County.

About Habitat for Humanity International

Founded in Americus, Georgia, USA, in 1976, Habitat for Humanity today operates around the globe and has helped build, renovate and repair more than 600,000 decent, affordable houses sheltering more than 3 million people worldwide. Habitat for Humanity is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally and worldwide through constructing, rehabilitating and preserving homes; by advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions. Habitat for Humanity was founded on the conviction that every man, woman and child should have a simple, durable place to live in dignity and safety, and that decent shelter in decent communities should be a matter of conscience and action for all.

To Learn More

Please visit https://cchabitat.org/

Jeff Laird