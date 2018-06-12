Carroll County Community Spotlight: July Junior Women’s League

12 June 2018 Non-Profit Spotlight

The purpose of the Junior Women’s League is to unite the women of Maryland for the betterment of their communities through the support of the Arts; the preservation of our natural resources; the promotion of education; the encouragement of healthy lifestyles; stressing civic involvement; and working towards world peace and understanding.

GFWC clubwomen are true volunteers in action—in 2010, our members raised nearly $40 million doing more than 185,000 projects, volunteering more than 8 million hours in the communities where they live and work.

More than 100,000 members in affiliated clubs in every state and more than a dozen countries work in their own communities to support the arts, preserve natural resources, advance education, promote healthy lifestyles, encourage civic involvement, and work toward world peace and understanding.

GFWC clubs work in six main Community Service Program Areas. In addition to these core areas, GFWC also fosters special projects and programs on a variety of issues.

Jeff Laird