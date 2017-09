Light Up the Night 5k and candlelight vigil for domestic violence awareness.

20 September 2017 Community Calendar

10/14/17

5pm

Wakefield Valley Community Trail, Westminster

Light Up the Night 5k and candlelight vigil for domestic violence awareness.

$25 registration

All proceeds benefit the domestic violence program in Carroll County

To register go to http://www/raceit.com/Register/?event=40964

Jeff Laird