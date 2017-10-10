LIVING TRADITIONS CONCERT
10 October 2017 Community Calendar
LIVING TRADITIONS CONCERT — an afternoon of traditional hymns by various artists
November 5
3:00–5:00
Followed by Crabcake Dinner and Free Will Offering
To Benefit Lancaster Theological Seminary
(Flyer attached, includes menu, Concert is free. Reservations required for Dinner only by contacting church office at 410-596-3590 or office@stpauls-ucc.org)
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ — Sanctuary
17 Bond Street (corner of Bond and Green)
Westminster, Maryland 21157