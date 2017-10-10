LIVING TRADITIONS CONCERT

LIVING TRADITIONS CONCERT — an afternoon of traditional hymns by various artists

November 5

3:00–5:00

Followed by Crabcake Dinner and Free Will Offering

To Benefit Lancaster Theological Seminary

(Flyer attached, includes menu, Concert is free. Reservations required for Dinner only by contacting church office at 410-596-3590 or office@stpauls-ucc.org)

St. Paul’s United Church of Christ — Sanctuary

17 Bond Street (corner of Bond and Green)

Westminster, Maryland 21157

Jeff Laird