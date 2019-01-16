May Carroll County Community Spotlight: Humane Society of Carroll County

16 January 2019 Non-Profit Spotlight

This month’s non-profit spotlight is the humane society!

Dedication to compassionate treatment of animals through; adoption, population control, education and protection.

The humane society of carroll county has been advocating for the health and proper care of animals for nearly 70 years; with a goal of finding suitable, loving homes for abandoned and stray animals.

If you want to learn more go to hscarroll.org

Their Origin:

In 1945 a group of concerned citizens formed the Humane Society of Carroll County. In 1977, the Carroll County commissioners directed the Humane Society to enforce domestic animal laws, sell dog licenses and shelter animals. In 1981 a new county animal shelter was opened where it stands today. The Humane Society had six employees at that time. A large livestock holding facility was built in 1983 with donated funds, enabling the Humane Society to shelter loose livestock in a safe environment until an owner could hopefully be found. Today the Humane Society of Carroll County employs 13 staff members and adopts out numerous animals each year.

With a goal of finding suitable, loving homes for abandoned and stray animals, and enforcing state and county animal laws, the Humane Society continues its legacy of advocating for the humane treatment of animals.

Jeff Laird