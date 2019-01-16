November Carroll County Community Spotlight: Freedom District Lions Club

This month’s non-profit spotlight is the Freedom District Lions Club!

The lions club mission is simple: to support and enhance the efforts of lions clubs. Through humanitarian projects, strategic partnerships and grants, we help lions give hope to their local communities and the world.

If you want to learn more about them go to their website

Lions meet the needs of local communities and the world every day because they share a core belief – to serve their community.

Lions have a dynamic history. Founded in 1917, we are best known for fighting blindness, but we also volunteer for many different kinds of community projects – including caring for the environment, feeding the hungry and aiding seniors and the disabled.

Lions give sight. By conducting vision screenings, equipping hospitals and clinics, distributing medicine and raising awareness of eye disease, Lions work toward their mission of providing vision for all. We have extended our commitment to sight conservation through countless local efforts and through our international SightFirst Program , which works to eradicate blindness.

Lions serve youth. Our community projects often support local children and schools through scholarships, recreation and mentoring. Internationally, we offer many programs, including the Peace Poster Contest, Youth Camps and Exchange and Lions Quest.

Our Leo Program provides the youth of the world with an opportunity for personal development through volunteering. There are approximately 144,000 Leos and 5,700 Leo clubs in more than 140 countries worldwide.

Lions award grants. Since 1968, the Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) has awarded more than US$700 million in grants to support Lions humanitarian projects around the world. LCIF was also ranked the number one nongovernmental organization in a 2007 study by The Financial Times.

Lions help during disasters. Together, our Foundation and Lions are helping communities following natural disasters by providing for immediate needs such as food, water, clothing and medical supplies – and aiding in long-term reconstruction.

Lions are active. Our motto is “We Serve.” Lions are part of a global service network, doing whatever is necessary to help our local communities.

For more about Lions Clubs, go to www.lionsclubs.org

Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.4 million members in approximately 46,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the world.

