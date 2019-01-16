October Carroll County Community Spotlight: Americas Warrior Care Project
16 January 2019 Non-Profit Spotlight
This month’s non-profit spotlight is americas warrior care package project!
America’s warriors care package projects purpose is to let our american military troops on deployment know that they are not forgotten by providing individual packages of nonperishable food and personal care items along with hand written notes and handmade cards from children and other grateful americans. We are a group of military family members, veterans and friends who get together to send care packages to our deployed military.
If you want to learn more about them go to awcpp.com
The troops will request certain items upon occasion
From time to time, we receive requests for specific items for troops in certain locations. We do our best to make sure that they receive these items as quickly as possible. We will post those requests here. You may shop for them and drop off or ship to the project coordinator, or you may make a donation and we will purchase the items to be shipped. Thank you for helping to make their deployments better!
They are an official non-profit 501c3, a Fund of the Community Foundation of Carroll County, Tax ID 52-1865244. Click here to visit their website.