Out of the Darkness Carroll County Walk

Suicide prevention starts with everyday heroes like you. Join us on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Krimgold Park, 5355 Woodbine Rd Woodbine Maryland as we walk to fight suicide and raise awareness about mental health. Be a part of the movement turning hope into action, and create a culture that’s smart about mental health. Funds raised at the walks will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Walk Date: 09-08-2018

Walk Location: Krimgold Park, Woodbine MD

Check-in/Registration Time: 8:30 am

Walk Begins: 10:00 am

Walk Ends: 1:00 pm

There will be memorial activities to honor loved ones and resource tables to visit before and after the walk.

Register today, create your team, and begin fundraising at www.afsp.org/carrollcounty

Do you want to help plan this year’s walk?! Volunteer day of the walk? Please contact Lori Barnard at carrollcountyootd@gmail.com

Jeff Laird