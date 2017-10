Overdose Response Training

11 October 2017 Community Calendar

On Wednesday, October 18 from 6-8 PM, Seton Center, Inc. will host a FREE “Overdose Response Training” workshop, presented by the Frederick County Health Department at 16840 South Seton Avenue, Emmitsburg MD. Learn the signs and steps needed to prevent and identify opioid overdose. Registration is REQUIRED by calling 301.447.6102, ext. 17 or visiting Seton Center’s web site at www.setoncenter.org/our-programs/build-your-resources/.

Jeff Laird