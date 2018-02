Oyster and Fried Chicken Supper

6 February 2018 Community Calendar

Oyster and Fried Chicken Supper

Saturday, March 24, 2018 • 12 PM – 5 PM

Fried Oysters, Fried Chicken, Corn, Green Beans, Home Made Cole Slaw and Potato Salad, Applesauce, Rolls, Dessert, & Beverages

Age 13 & up……………….$23.00

Age 5-12…………………….$8.00

Under 5…………………..…FREE

Carryout……………………$23.00

Carryout Includes 6 Oysters, Fried Chicken, Sides, & Dessert

Call 1-410-218-9303 to reserve your tickets and seating time!

Reservations Accepted and Encouraged

Mobility-Challenged Accessible

Baked Goods Table

Christmas Crafts Table

Group/buses welcome; however, please call to schedule a seating time!

Wesley United Methodist Church ● 3239 Carrollton Road, Hampstead, MD 21074

(Corner of Wesley & Carrollton Roads)

Jeff Laird