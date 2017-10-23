“Personal Boundaries and Healthy Communication” workshop

FREE WORKSHOP – On Wednesday, November 15 from 5:30-7 PM, Seton Center, Inc. will host a FREE “Personal Boundaries and Healthy Communication” workshop, presented by Sherry McClurkin, LCPC of Salt & Light Counseling at 16840 South Seton Avenue, Emmitsburg MD. Learn effective communication techniques and how to set, and maintain, healthy personal boundaries, especially in intimate relationships. Registration is REQUIRED by calling 301.447.6102, ext. 17 or visiting Seton Center’s web site at www.setoncenter.org/our-programs/build-your-resources/.

Jeff Laird