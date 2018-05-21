Pet of the Week

Hello world! My name is Sophie and I am here at the Baltimore Humane Society looking for a new forever home. Everyone always tells me that I have the prettiest chocolate fur in the world. I’m a fun girl who likes to be with my people and go on walks. If you think we would be a good match, come meet me today!



Americano here, and I am just simply wonderful! I am a 3-year-old loving lady who can usually be found looking out the window of my condo at all the hustle and bustle here at the Baltimore Humane Society. If you are interested in meeting me and getting some more information about adopting me, then come out real soon!



