Rape Crisis Intervention Service of Carroll County’s Walk a Mile in Her Shoes®

A community walk to stand up against sexual violence

Saturday, April 14, 2018

Walk is rain or shine | Snow Date: Sunday, April 15, 2018

When: Registration begins at 10:00am, Walk begins at 11:00am

Where: Starts at Dutterer Family Park & ends at City Park

Who: Men, Women, and Children

Why: All donations help RCIS continue offering free services to victims of sexual violence

To register visit www.walkamilecc.org

