Rape Crisis Intervention Service of Carroll County’s Walk a Mile in Her Shoes®
22 January 2018 Community Calendar
A community walk to stand up against sexual violence
Saturday, April 14, 2018
Walk is rain or shine | Snow Date: Sunday, April 15, 2018
When: Registration begins at 10:00am, Walk begins at 11:00am
Where: Starts at Dutterer Family Park & ends at City Park
Who: Men, Women, and Children
Why: All donations help RCIS continue offering free services to victims of sexual violence
To register visit www.walkamilecc.org