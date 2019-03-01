RCIS Walk a Mile
1 March 2019 Home Page 2
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes® is a primary prevention event for Rape Crisis Intervention Service of Carroll County (RCIS). Primary prevention is an approach to ending sexual violence as well as raising awareness in our community. Money raised from the event directly benefits RCIS and allows us to continue offering free and confidential services to victims of sexual violence in our community.
*NEW THIS YEAR*
The walk will begin and end at Westminster City Park
(Location: Behind 11 Longwell Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157)
Check-in and on-site registration begins at 10:00am
Walk begins at 11:00am
Remember your shoes!
Walk Route: Main Street to John/Bond Street, and back to Westminster City Park
Stiletto Sponsors:
http://brook-owen.com
https://www.facebook.com/BWWWestminsterMD/
www.genovastogo.com
https://www.mtb.com/home-page
Pump Sponsors:
-
Barnes-Bollinger Insurance Services, Inc.
-
Mokhtar Nasir, M.D., P.A.
-
Farmers and Merchants Bank
-
Starry Night Bakery
-
S.C.C.
-
Ting Internet
Kitten Heel Sponsors:
-
Atlantic Blue Water Services
-
College Square Liquors
-
Esquire Hair Replacement Center LLC.
-
Kojak Graphic Communications