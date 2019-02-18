RCIS

18 February 2019 Home Page 2

Rape Crisis Intervention Service of Carroll County

224 N. Center Street

Room 102

Westminster, MD 21157



Contact: Shawn Trout

Phone: 410-857-0900

E-mail: hotlineservices@rapecrisiscc.org



Rape Crisis Intervention Service of Carroll County (RCIS) is searching for volunteers to assist with phone coverage for a 24-hour hotline and to accompany victims to the hospital as needed. Must be 20 years old, will be subject to a criminal background check and must complete a training program provided by the agency. Applicants must possess valid driver’s license and access to a reliable motor vehicle. Applications can be found on www.rapecrisiscc.org. Please contact Shawn at (410) 857-0900, hotlineservices@rapecrisiscc.org for more information.

Jeff Laird