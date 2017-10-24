RockSalt Grille partners with The Shepherd’s Staff for 24th Annual Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner

Westminster, MD (October 24, 2017) – The Shepherd’s Staff will be hosting its 24th annual Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner on Thursday, November 23, 2017 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm. A traditional homecooked dinner will be offered free of charge and served in the school cafeteria of St. John’s Roman Catholic Church, 45 Monroe Street, Westminster.

This year, RockSalt Grille in Westminster will be partnering with The Shepherd’s Staff for this event. RockSalt Grille will be providing and preparing all the turkeys, turkey breasts and pies for this meal, which typically serves more than 300 guests. Lee Nardyz, owner of RockSalt Grille, said, “We are very interested in being part of the community and are glad to support a number of community nonprofits.”

According to Brenda Meadows, executive director of The Shepherd’s Staff, “Our Thanksgiving dinner brings together individuals and families who wish to share Thanksgiving Day in an atmosphere of caring friends, music and delicious food. We are so thankful to have the support of the Community and of all of our volunteers, some of who have served selflessly year after year, those who donate items, prepare our food and serve others.”

Delivery will also be made to those who are homebound due to illness or disability. To accommodate these requests for dinner delivery to the homebound only, please call The Shepherd’s Staff at 410-857-5944 by November 20, 2017.

The Shepherd’s Staff would be grateful for donations of fruit pies, cookies, brownies, wrapped candy, apples and oranges. All donations should be brought to the school cafeteria at St. John’s Church on Wednesday, November 22nd between 3:00pm and 7:00pm. Monetary donations are also always welcome. Please make checks payable to The Shepherd’s Staff with the designation Thanksgiving Dinner and mail to The Shepherd’s Staff, PO Box 127, Westminster, MD 21158.

