September Carroll County Community Spotlight: Every Child is Worthy

16 January 2019 Non-Profit Spotlight

This month’s non-profit spotlight is every child is worthy!

Every child is worthy is a cross-disability national non-profit organization committed to promoting health and wellness initiatives for children and adults with disabilities. They are dedicated to making a lasting impact upon the disability community with the message of Jesus Christ.

If you want to learn more about them go to ecwministries.org

To see current events, and the ministry at work see their blog page at: ecwministries.org/news

Including a post about their trip to Zambia HERE

Jeff Laird