23 October 2017 Community Calendar

SETON FAMILY STORE CHILDREN’S HALLOWEEN DRAWING CONTEST– Through Saturday, October 28th, children visiting Seton Family Store (at 16840 South Seton Avenue, Emmitsburg MD) may color a Halloween picture, receive a FREE ice cream token for Roy Rogers in Thurmont, and enter it to win a prize. Prize winners will be chosen from 3 age categories (2-4, 5-8 & 9-12). Seton Family Store, located at 16840 South Seton Avenue in Emmitsburg MD, is open Tuesday thru Saturday, 10 AM to 4 PM. For more information, please call 301.447.6102 x 15.

Jeff Laird