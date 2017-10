SETON FAMILY STORE THANKSGIVING DRAWING

23 October 2017 Community Calendar

SETON FAMILY STORE THANKSGIVING DRAWING From November 1-18, purchasing Seton Family Store (at 16840 South Seton Avenue, Emmitsburg MD) customers may enter to win a Thanksgiving centerpiece from Gateway Flower and Gift Shop in Thurmont or a $25 grocery store gift card from Jubilee Foods in Emmitsburg. The Family Store is open Tuesday thru Saturday, 10 AM to 4 PM. For more information, please call 301.447.6102 x 15.

Jeff Laird