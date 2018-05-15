SETON FAMILY STORE’S TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF ACCEPTING DONATIONS

Seton Family Store, located at 16840 South Seton Avenue in Emmitsburg through June 9, has stopped taking donations in order to prepare for and execute the move to their new site. They ask donors to please hold on to their good, clean donations of linens, clothing, shoes, handbags, household goods, antiques and collectibles until June 12, then drop them off at the new site, 226 East Lincoln Avenue, Emmitsburg, during business hours, Tuesday thru Saturday, 9:30 AM to 4 PM only. Seton Family Store is grateful for your patience during their transition.

Kevin Ashcraft