Shepherd’s Staff Dinner & Dance Fundraiser

26 September 2017 Community Calendar Events

Join the Shepherd’s Staff for their 2nd annual Dinner & Dance Fundraiser on Saturday, October 21st from 5:30pm – 10:00pm at the St. John’s Church Portico in Westminster. This event will include dinner, music by Raptor Productions and raffle prizes galore! Proceeds from the event go toward the Shepherd’s Staff Emergency Assistance Fund. Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased by contacting The Shepherd’s Staff at 410-857-5944

Jeff Laird