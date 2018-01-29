Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper

29 January 2018 Community Calendar

Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 13 — 4:30–7:00 PM at Deer Park United Methodist Church, 2205 Sykesville Rd. (MD Rt. 32) at Deer Park Rd., Westminster 21157. All-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, applesauce, and choice of beverage: adults $7.00, ages 5-12 $3.00, free for age 4 and under. Sponsored by Deer Park Lions Club and Deer Park UMC Men’s Group to support community service and ministry programs. For more information, call church office at 410-848-2313 or see www.dpumc.net.

Jeff Laird