3 January 2018 Community Calendar

Speaker Series: “Substance Abuse and Mental Health”– On Wednesday, January 31, at 7:00pm at Deer Park United Methodist Church, 2205 Sykesville Rd./Rt. 32 & Deer Park Rd. Amy Laugelli, Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator, will speak and answer discussion questions on this timely topic. Amy is a frequent guest speaker in Carroll County elementary, middle, and high schools. The event is open to the public, and free child care will be available. For more information, contact David Bennett at speakerseries@dpumc.net.

Jeff Laird