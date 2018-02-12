Speaker Series: “Witness to Innocence”

Wednesday, March 21, 2018

Speaker Series: “Witness to Innocence”–7:00pm at Deer Park United Methodist Church, 2205 Sykesville Rd./Rt. 32 & Deer Park Rd. Hear how Death Row Exoneree Randal Padgett spent 5 years on Alabama’s death row for a crime he did not commit. Acquitted in October 1997, his story is featured in several books on the quest for justice. Event open to public with free childcare provided. Registration is required: see www.dpumc.net. For more information, contact David Bennett at speakerseries@dpumc.net.

