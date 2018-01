T.I.P.S. Threats In Plain Sight

25 January 2018 Community Calendar

T.I.P.S. Threats In Plain Sight. February 8th 7-8:30pm at Manchester Valley High School. T.I.P.S. is designed to point out the not so obvious signs of drug use, with a question and answer segment to follow. They will have a mock drug room and video detailing what parents are missing. Don’t miss this must-see event for all parents in the county.

Jeff Laird