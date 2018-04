The Knights of Columbus Westminster Council 1393 Present their annual Sock Hop

2 April 2018 Community Calendar

The Knights of Columbus Westminster Council 1393 Present their annual Sock Hop on Saturday April 21st at St. John Church, Portico from 7-11pm.

Tickets are $25 per person or $40 a couple. For more information or tickets contact Ralph Peter at 443-340-4763 or rgpetersjr@comcast.net

Or Andy Keefer at 443-398-0228 or keefercrew@comcast.net

Jeff Laird