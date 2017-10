The Sandy Mount Bazaar

17 October 2017 Community Calendar

The Sandy Mount Bazaar is coming Friday November 10th from 4-9pm and Saturday the 11th from 8am-3pm. The Bazaar will be at Sandy Mount UMC. Admission is free! Shops will include: Christmas Crafts Shoppe, used Books and Media, Bake Shoppe, Attic Treasures, Santa’s Photo Shoppe, and many more. Dinner on Friday and Breakfast on Saturday will be offered. For more information call 410-861-5788

Jeff Laird