The Shepherd’s Staff Call for Coats

26 September 2017

It’s the 30th annual “Call for Coats” program and it will run through Friday, November 17th. You may drop off donations of new and gently used coats, hats, gloves, and scarves for infants through adults at Admiral Cleaners in Westminster. In addition to outerwear, they’re also in need of socks and thermal underwear for layering, which can be dropped off at The Shepherd’s Staff or any of the “Call for Coats” community partner drop-off locations. For any other information call 410-857-5944

Jeff Laird