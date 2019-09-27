The Wings of Freedom Tour
Video Credit: Carroll County Times
In this annual event you will have the chance to tour the beautifully restored aircraft! If you’re up for it you might even take to the skies yourself in an ultimate flight experience aboard the bombers.
-or-
Get some “stick time” a full Dual Control P-51D Mustang!
Four of the most famous WWII bomber and fighter aircraft are visiting your community as part of the
Wings of Freedom Tour.
Information about the event:
Where: Carroll County Regional Airport at 1210 Old Meadow Branch Road
TBD 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM
TBD 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM
TBD 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM
And WTTR will be hosting a LIVE REMOTE on October 13th from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the event
Enter to Win a Family 4 pack of tickets with the chance to then win a ride in one of the bomber planes October 1-5th
Jack will give away a family 4 pack of tickets for the event each afternoon
Those 5 winners will then be entered into a drawing on October 8th to potentially win a plane ride at the Wings of Freedom Event
*The tickets and plane ride certificate need to be picked up at 101 WTTR lane, Westminster MD*
Tour – Explore – Fly
The ultimate living history experience.
Walk-through tours: $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 years and younger.
30- minute B-17 or B-24 flights are $450 per person
30- minute B-25 flights are $400
P-51 Flight training is $2200 for 30 min. or $3200 for a full hour
The Collings Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit. The majority of your flight is a tax deductible donation.
Collings Foundation
Keeping History Alive
800.568.8924
www.cfdn.org