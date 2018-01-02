Trinity Lutheran Church all you can eat pancake & waffle breakfast

2 January 2018 Community Calendar

Trinity Lutheran Church at 833 Deer Park Rd in Smallwood/Westminster is having an all you can eat pancake & waffle breakfast on Saturday, January 20 from 7am – 11:00am. Pancakes and waffles from gluten free mix will also be available as well as a bountiful toppings bar which includes Cherry, Strawberry, Blueberry & Apple pie toppings, Whipped Cream (real), Chopped Peanuts, Toasted Almonds, Coconut, Powdered Sugar, Chocolate Chips, Chocolate Sprinkles, Multi Sprinkles, Cinnamon, Cinnamon Sugar, and Marshmallows. There will also be scrambled eggs, sausage, creamed chipped beef/biscuits, orange juice, milk, coffee & tea. No charge – free will offering. Proceeds to benefit St. Dysmas Prison Ministry. For additional information call 410-848-8923.

Jeff Laird