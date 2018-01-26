Trinity Lutheran Church all you can eat pancake & waffle supper

26 January 2018 Community Calendar

Trinity Lutheran Church at 833 Deer Park Rd in Smallwood/Westminster is having a Shrove Tuesday all you can eat pancake & waffle supper on Tuesday, February 13 from 5 – 7:30pm. Pancakes and waffles from gluten free mix will also be available as well as a bountiful toppings bar, scrambled eggs, sausage, orange juice, milk, coffee & tea. No charge – free will offering. Proceeds will benefit the Youth Trip to 2018 ELCA youth gathering in Houston. The servers will be the youth of Trinity. For additional information call 410-848-8923.

Jeff Laird