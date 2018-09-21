Wings Of Freedom Tour and FREE Bomber ride ticket

Four of the most famous WWII bomber and fighter aircraft are visiting your community as part of the

Wings of Freedom Tour.

Tour the beautifully restored aircraft and even take to the skies yourself in an

ultimate flight experience aboard the bombers

-or-

Get some “stick time” a full Dual Control P-51D Mustang!

On their visit to WESTMINSTER:

Where: Carroll County Regional Airport at 1210 Old Meadow Branch Road

October 12 – 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM

October 13 – 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM

October 14 – 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM

And WTTR will be hosting a LIVE REMOTE on October 13th from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the event

Enter to Win a Family 4 pack of tickets with the chance to then win a ride in one of the bomber planes October 1-5th

Jack will give away a family 4 pack of tickets for the event each afternoon

Those 5 winners will then be entered into a drawing on October 8th to potentially win a plane ride at the Wings of Freedom Event

*The tickets and plane ride certificate need to be picked up at 101 WTTR lane, Westminster MD*

Tour – Explore – Fly

The ultimate living history experience.

Walk-through tours: $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 years and younger.

30- minute B-17 or B-24 flights are $450 per person

30- minute B-25 flights are $400

P-51 Flight training is $2200 for 30 min. or $3200 for a full hour

The Collings Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit. The majority of your flight is a tax deductible donation.

Collings Foundation

Keeping History Alive

800.568.8924

www.cfdn.org

Jeff Laird